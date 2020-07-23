Chile Blog | July 23, 2020 5:00 PM ET
What to Do During a Visit to Arica
Chile is filled with beautiful landscapes and several opportunities for outdoor activities. The northern part of the destination, the Arica and Parinacota region, provides tourists with access to the Pacific Ocean, the desert and the highlands.
Here are just a few of the many things to do in Arica.
Terminal Asoagro
To be introduced to the best flavors in the region, a visit to Terminal Asoagro should definitely be on the agenda. This market sells fruits, vegetables and several traditional products. If you’re looking for symbolic products of the region, you’ll find them here.
Con la Fuerza del Sol
Arica also hosts one of the most important carnivals in South America—the three-day Con la Fuerza del Sol. It takes place each year in either January or February and attracts more than 100,000 people. Consider planning your trip around this iconic festival.
Anzota Caves
If you’re looking for a chance to go mountain climbing, a visit to the Anzota Caves is a must. Part of the Anzota Caves Route, tourists can go hiking, bike riding, mountain climbing and access the stairs to the caves in this area. All skill levels are welcome.
