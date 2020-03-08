Eric Bowman | March 08, 2020 10:11 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Buy Into Facts, Not Frenzy
The coronavirus is everywhere.
Or is it?
Mainstream media would have you believe we’re all going to die.
And yes, one day, we all will die, that’s how this whole life thing works – unless you’re an immortal and if that’s the case, can you tell me your secret?
But it won’t be this new virus that kills us all. Just like the Bird Flu, Ebola, Zika, etc. didn’t take over the whole world with death.
Don’t buy into the hysteria people.
White House Reportedly Overruled Health Officials Travel... White House Considers Tax Break For Travel Industry Vice President Mike Pence Met With Cruise Executives Over... Carnival Corp. Announces Update on Grand Princess Cruise Ship
White House Reportedly Overruled Health Officials Travel...Impacting Travel
White House Considers Tax Break For Travel IndustryImpacting Travel
Vice President Mike Pence Met With Cruise Executives Over...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Corp. Announces Update on Grand Princess Cruise ShipCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Consider the facts first. Listen to the trusted sources on this matter.
You shouldn’t let the coronavirus stop you from traveling.
Are there unsafe destinations? Yes, until we reach world peace, there will always be areas that aren’t safe to visit. And no matter where you travel, it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings. Just to put things into perspective, the State Department even has Antarctica ranked as a “Category 2: Exercise Increased Caution” on their travel advisory list.
However, when it comes to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is discouraging nonessential travel to only a few countries: China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.
The majority of the coronavirus cases are in China.
But yet, people are apparently afraid to fly on planes and out here canceling Caribbean vacations…why?
If you’re legitimately afraid, talk to a travel advisor, and they’ll help you find peace of mind with your travel plans.
Also keep in mind, you’re much more likely to be impacted by the common flu than COVID-19.
And if you haven’t booked a summer vacation yet, don’t be scared by the virus talk. Get ready, because the travel industry will likely be cutting prices and offering discounts galore in the coming months to try and drive business back up.
Wash your hands, cover your mouth when you sneeze/cough, don’t freak out, keep calm and travel on.
Has the coronavirus impacted your travel plans? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The Coronavirus Outbreak continues to heavily impact the travel industry.
Because of the virus, cruise lines are modifying cancellation and rebooking policies.
And the White House is even considering a tax break for the travel industry.
Disney World’s newest ride is now open. Here’s everything you need to know about Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
The FAA says Boeing 737 MAX certification flight is a few weeks away.
Top Offers
These are the top travel offers for March.
Solo traveler savings courtesy Now Resorts & Spas.
Save $300 per couple on the Canadian Rockies with Railbookers.
Get free nights and $100 cash incentive with La Coleccion Resorts.
Save 15% off multiple room categories at Barcelo Hotel Group.
And as always, for all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS