Last updated: 11:40 AM ET, Sun March 08 2020

White House Considers Tax Break For Travel Industry

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli March 08, 2020

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at campaign rally (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

A new report claims The White House is considering giving the travel industry, notably airlines and cruise lines, a tax deferment to help ease the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.

The virus has played havoc with the industry, as airlines have canceled numerous routes – particularly to the thriving Asian market – and cruises have stopped sailing to dozens of ports. Hotels are losing occupancy; restaurants in popular tourist destinations are less than filled.

Sources told the Washington Post that the Trump administration is considering following in the footsteps of some other countries that have done the same. Italy, for example, announced on Sunday a tax credit for any company that has seen revenue decline by more than a quarter.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Airport information panel emblazoned with "Covid-19".

White House Reportedly Overruled Health Officials Travel...

Impacting Travel
Mike Pence.

Vice President Mike Pence Met With Cruise Executives Over...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Grand Princess

Carnival Corp. Announces Update on Grand Princess Cruise Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Travel agents are a resource that can help clients decide when and where to travel.

Lean On Me: Travel Advisors Have Trusted Sources for Latest...

Travel Agent

On Friday, the Post reported that White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed the administration is considering "timely and targeted" federal interventions.

"Perhaps on a large scale, some of the sectors might need some temporary assistance," Kudlow said on Fox Business. "We don't want to act prematurely."

The government intervention would be akin to the bailout to the industry following the Sept. 11 attacks.

"It has a 9/11-like feel," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said Thursday on CNBC. He also said that "9/11 wasn't an economically driven issue for travel. It was more fear, quite frankly, and I think that that's really what's manifested this time."

Left unsaid is how a tax deferment would also benefit President Trump’s travel-related businesses. Though he is no longer the head of The Trump Organization, now run by his two sons, Trump owns numerous hotels and more than a dozen golf courses around the world.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Airport information panel emblazoned with "Covid-19".

White House Reportedly Overruled Health Officials Travel...

State Dept. Issues Level 4 Do Not Travel Advisory for Haiti

US Travel Association Predicts Drop in Inbound International Travel

Japanese Officials Say 2020 Olympic Games Could be Postponed

Trump Orders New Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Scare

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS