Eric Bowman | August 03, 2020 11:07 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The New and Different Cancun Travel Experience
Last week I traveled internationally for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Playa Hotels & Resorts put on a VIP event for their top travel advisors at the Hyatt Ziva Cancun and I was there to cover it for TravelPulse.
In total, 48 travel agents flew down for what was a unique Cancun travel experience. It was a great look at how a resort can host a large event under new health and safety protocols.
All the travel agents and advisors I spoke with felt safe during their travels and were over the moon with joy to actually be traveling once again.
It’s important for agents and advisors to be on the ground showing their clients what the new travel experience is like. While it may be a while before Americans can travel to Europe again, Mexico and the Caribbean are open for those seeking an international journey.
Traveling to Cancun is different, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time.
Yes, you have to wear a face mask at the airport, on the plane and in your transfer ride, but once at the resort, you’re free to decide if you want to wear that mask around the property.
From what I could tell, most guests don’t wear one after they check in though. The only people that wore face masks the whole time were the hotel resort staff.
There was a strong emphasis on cleanliness throughout the entire Cancun travel experience thanks to the new health and safety protocols put into place. That's a great difference from before.
Going through customs felt pretty much the same though, other than being socially distant in that long immigration line. There was an extra form to fill out on the plane, but nobody ever looked at that. It felt like a waste of paper in my eyes.
My temperature was taken at the airport without me even realizing it because of the contactless monitor they have set up. If I had a fever though, I would’ve been flagged down by the guy dressed in full protective gear suit. I noticed him right away but not the machine that actually took my temperature.
Once I arrived at the resort, my temperature was manually taken by a staff member and my luggage was off to be sanitized and delivered to my room.
Some people did leave the resort, but they did so with their masks on because it is required in Cancun.
One couple I spoke with on the elevator booked their trip in June on a whim, but they said they didn’t feel comfortable leaving the resort, saying that everything they needed was already at the resort for them.
Some things felt the same and some things felt different. However, at no time did I feel unsafe in this new international travel experience.
When and where do you think you will travel internationally next? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
