Eric Bowman | February 10, 2020 12:00 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Power of Family Travel
After two weeks of paternity leave, I’m back to the daily grind.
The birth of my first child was something I will never forget, and I’m forever thankful to our new company Northstar Travel Group for making paternity and maternity leave and option for their employees.
As I think about our new life ahead as parents, my wife and I are beyond excited to raise a new traveler.
There is so much power in family travel. It is a billion-dollar industry after all.
It shapes the entire travel industry in so many ways, and the future has the potential to be even better as long as more of the children of today get out and see the world. Whether they do it with their parents, with their grandparents, or with both, the important thing is that they travel to new places and discover new things.
I want my daughter to have a better life than I did, and I think that’s a sentiment every parent will agree with.
My parents did a wonderful job of making sure we made the most of our vacations. It’s one of the reasons I love road trips so much. Even though we didn't travel internationally or do big extravagant trips, all that mattered is that we went somewhere together.
They helped shape my love of travel at an early age, and it was truly a blessing.
To quote the late great Kobe Bryant: “You get older you start to understand that really it’s about the next generation…the most important thing you can do is to pay everything that you’ve learned forward to the next generation. That’s truly how you create something that lasts forever.”
While he’s talking about basketball, it really relates to life as well. The youth of today (Gen-Z kids) and the little ones being born right now are our future.
It’s up to us as parents to make them not only love travel but to also be better travelers.
How will you shape them and their future?
I also welcome any and all new parenting advice. You can reach me by email or find me on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
