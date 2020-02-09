Nude Cruising Proving to Be Quite Popular
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli February 09, 2020
Let’s just say that the whole concept of a nude cruise isn’t exactly new.
The idea – and the execution – has been around for years thanks to Bare Necessities, a company specializing in clothing-optional events.
So don’t be surprised when the Carnival Legend sets sail on Feb. 23, as a ship dubbed the Big Nude Boat. It’s only ... natural.
In fact, it’s been so popular that this one is sold out, and next year’s trip aboard the Legend, setting sail from Tampa on Feb. 14, 2021, will be the 75th nude cruise put together by Bare Necessities.
Just don’t let your mind wander that this is some sort of Roman bacchanalia.
“We have a list of decorum and attire requirements for our cruises that are sent out with the cruise reservation,” Bare Necessities spokesperson Rosie Ochoa told cruiseradio.net. “They are also listed on our website and are repeated again once on board. This is like our Ten Commandments of cruising. The central focus is R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Respecting confidentiality, personal space, the ship, the ship’s staff, the clothing requirements — yes, we have to be clothed sometimes — and respecting yourself.”
Oh, and those rules? They are very much enforced.
“We run a tight ship on these requirements and we have a zero-tolerance policy,” Ochoa said. “I like to believe this is what makes us so successful. Feeling safe and being safe are things you can count on when you cruise with us.”
Next year’s cruise is for two weeks and will visit such ports of call as Mahogany Bay, Colon, Cartagena, Bonaire, Curacao, San Juan, and Nassau.
The 2021 cruise is already on sale.
“We have proven through diligence and hard work that we are a legit company,” Ochoa said. “And it’s because of our positive partnership that Carnival’s staff always know what to expect and are ready and willing to go above and beyond to make our charter great.”
