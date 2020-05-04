Eric Bowman | May 04, 2020 10:30 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Rock Stars of the Travel Industry
Last week I was interviewed by a TV news station about air travel.
I was asked how travelers should prepare themselves for future travel and the answer was easy. All travelers should use the rock stars of the travel industry: travel agents and advisors.
Also known as the real travel influencers, agents and advisors will always have your back, especially in times of need.
As the coronavirus pandemic has shown, anything can happen in an instant to impact your vacation plans.
Having a travel agent on your side will save you money and time during the planning process, plus you’ll have peace of mind knowing you have help should something go wrong.
As we celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week this week, we must also honor the true superheroes of the travel industry.
May 6 is National Travel Advisor Day. So, do what you can to celebrate them.
But of course, we should be thankful for travel agents and advisors every day of the year.
Without them, the travel industry would not thrive.
And make no mistake about it, travel business was booming prior to the lockdowns and restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
I have no doubt things will bounce back. It’s not a matter of if but rather when.
Agents and advisors are the key to travel thriving like it once did. They need all our help and support now.
How will you celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week?
