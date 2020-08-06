Codie Liermann | August 06, 2020 6:05 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Navigating the Ongoing Impact of Coronavirus
Do you remember back in March when rumors began spreading about the possibility of having to stay home for two weeks? And then when we finally wrapped our brains around that, the “safer at home” orders went into effect for a month, then two months.
Here we are approaching the end of summer with what sometimes feels like no end in sight. The travel industry is struggling. Some destinations are suspending reopening plans; the No Sail Order was once again extended, and some travel companies are beginning to go out of business.
ASTA President and CEO Zane Kerby continues to stress the need for relief in the travel industry. According to Kerby, more than 70 percent of agencies will be out of business in six months or less without federal relief.
Although it’s important to prepare for a post-coronavirus world, travel advisors also need to deal with the current situation they are in.
David DiGregorio, a consultant to several destination tourism offices, recently moderated a virtual webinar sponsored by USTOA. He explained that the travel industry needs to start dealing more with today’s reality instead of only looking to the future.
“We do not want to look at the post-COVID world, but how to deal with the ongoing impacts of the virus,” DiGregorio stated.
So how can you shift your focus to deal with today instead of only setting sights on the future?
Some agents are thinking outside the box to adapt to the “new normal” or travel. From learning more about how to sell domestic destinations to providing new accommodation options such as villas, you need to find ways to adjust your clients' current travel plans. The good thing is, Americans are still interested in traveling, even now.
Airlines, tour operators and resorts, among other companies, have been quick to keep up with the changing demand. Airlines are leaving middle seats empty; some hotels and resorts are purposely keeping occupancy low, and tour companies are creating new private tour options.
Select hotels and resorts have even started to offer extended stay packages, allowing travelers to book a reservation for a longer period of time with the comforts of home in order to work remotely, keep the kids active and be able to safely enjoy scenery other than what they see from their homes.
This is the type of information you need to be relaying to your clients who are interested in travel but are still a bit leery. If someone wants to travel, there are plenty of options for them to do so safely. Make sure you know what they are.
If your agency is in need of relief, that is another thing you can be focusing on at this time. ASTA is encouraging travel advisors to call on Congress to act. As Congress works on the next round of COVID-19 relief legislation, Kerby points out that it is critical that the travel industry receives additional aid. ASTA has created a form for travel agents to fill out.
Focusing on the future is just as important, but there are also several actions travel agents can be taking right now in order to keep their businesses above water—and keep in mind these actions may differ from business to business.
