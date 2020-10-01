Codie Liermann | October 01, 2020 7:00 AM ET
Codie’s Corner: The Flying Experience Has Never Been Better
For someone who travels quite frequently, six months is a long time to go without getting on a plane. I recently took my first flight since March, and I have to say, it was one of the best flying experiences I’ve had in awhile.
I guess over time you get used to the crowded airports, anxious travelers, stuffy flights and everything else that comes along with traveling through busy destinations.
My flight took off from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and landed in Cancun International Airport, with a layover in Hartsfied-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Although I was saddened as I approached the almost completely empty check in area and security lines in Milwaukee, it was a breeze making my way to the gate. A time of day that would usually see a decent sized crowd, saw only me and a few other travelers.
Delta Air Lines, along with all the other airlines, has implemented health and safety procedures in order to keep travelers and employees as safe as possible. Despite the fact that it’s due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, I can see some of these protocols sticking around for the long run.
The boarding process for the flights was seamless, regardless of them both being fairly full.
One new course of action includes boarding the plane from the back to the front (which makes more sense to me anyways).The gate agent called a few rows at a time to leave room for social distancing. There was never a line backed up, and every flyer had plenty of room to secure their luggage in its spot and get comfortable in their seat.
The planes were spotless. Included in Delta’s commitment to keep passengers safe is employee testing, the requirement of face masks, not booking middle seats and, of course, enhanced cleaning measures. Each passenger is handed a pre-packaged bag with a bottle of water, snacks, hand sanitizer and a napkin.
Along with telling passengers to raise their tray tables and put their seats in an upright position, flight attendants also remind passengers to keep their masks in place throughout the flight. There are several places where I’ve seen the indoor mask mandate slide, and on an airplane was not one of them.
Over the past few months, airlines have shown their seriousness regarding the mask requirement by banning more than 700 passengers.
When the airplane lands, passengers are asked to stay seated and only deboard when the people in the row in front of them have obtained their luggage and are at least six feet away.
During a layover in Atlanta, I noticed new protocols including automatic opening garbage cans, frequent cleaning and disinfecting, sanitizer readily available and blocked off seats in waiting areas, among other measures.
In both Atlanta and Cancun airports, travelers stayed spaced out for the most part if ever a line did form. There are markers in place on the ground as reminders.
No matter how often I travel on a plane, I don’t think I’ll ever become a huge fan of flying. However, this last experience was one of the best I’ve had in years. Although I would welcome the sight of increased passengers and busyness—as it would show a glimpse of normalcy—the extra space and current procedures will do for now.
One of the best new practices, and one that hopefully sticks around, is the elimination of change fees. This, along with all the other efforts airlines have put in place, should encourage travelers to get back on a plane to enjoy a pleasant flying experience for themselves.
