Janeen Christoff | October 07, 2021 9:00 PM ET
Could Airlines Entice Travelers With Vaccine Mandates?
Canada just did it – vaccines are mandated on all forms of transport, including air, rail and cruise travel.
By comparison, masks are mandated in the U.S. but is the country moving closer to vaccine mandates for air travel as well?
There is evidence that the administration is facing pressure to require vaccines for those traveling domestically on airplanes, and a Senate bill proposes vaccines or proof of a negative Covid test for air travelers on domestic flights.
While some may think that a vaccine requirement to fly is a step too far, research shows the idea is actually popular among travelers – who also tend to be more vaccinated than those who are not traveling.
A recent Morning Consult survey found that most (61 percent) of U.S. adults, and 69 percent of those who traveled by air domestically for leisure or business at least annually before the pandemic, are in favor of a vaccine mandate for domestic flights.
With vaccine mandates so popular with their customer base, should airlines require passengers show proof of inoculation?
There could be some benefit to requiring vaccines to fly.
The Morning Consult survey found that 41 percent of those traveling this holiday season said they felt anxious about their holiday travel. A separate September Morning Consult survey found 43 percent of adults indicated that they traveled less domestically during the pandemic due to a “concern about others’ behavior.”
If airlines were to tighten their rules, they could bring customers back who aren't currently inclined to travel.
The risk of course is that airlines would alienate passengers who are not vaccinated – but it could also encourage those passengers to get vaccinated.
A major caveat, however, is that current safety regulations that include mask-wearing have proven to be effective in preventing transmission and air travel has not been found to contribute in a major way to the spread of Covid-19. With airlines requiring employees to be vaccinated, flying will be even safer for both the flight crew and passengers. A mandate for vaccinations might not be a necessary step for U.S. travelers.
