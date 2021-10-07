Last updated: 12:27 PM ET, Thu October 07 2021

Canada Announces Vaccine Mandate for Air, Rail and Cruise Travelers

Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 07, 2021

Air Canada plane.
Air Canada plane. (photo via Air Canada Media)

The Canadian government announced Wednesday that domestic and international travelers arriving in the country via commercial flight, train or cruise ship must be fully vaccinated.

According to the official website of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that all travelers 12 years of age and older entering or departing the country via federally regulated modes of transportation must be fully vaccinated by October 30.

Tourists and residents who have only received one coronavirus vaccine shot will be able to provide a negative COVID test during a transition period that ends on November 30.

The updated vaccination protocols are applicable on all domestic and international flights, travelers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains and passengers on cruise ships scheduled to sail for 24 hours or more.

The only exception to the rule would be emergency travel and those medically unable to be vaccinated. The new mandate will also include other accommodations for people from remote communities to ensure they can travel for essential services.

For employees working in the transportation sector, the Canadian government announced they must be vaccinated by October 30. The move applies to airlines, airports—including concession and hospitality workers—railways, rail crew, track employees and marine operators.

Transport Canada will enforce the new measures through inspections.

For the latest insight on travel to Canada, check out this interactive guide:

