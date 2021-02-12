Codie Liermann | February 12, 2021 6:49 PM ET
Experiencing the Domestic and International Airport Scene Amid 2021 Travel Restrictions
Travel looks different these days – there is no doubt about that. It’s beginning to look and feel more normal with every trip I take, though, and I think that’s due to travel picking up as well as me getting used to the new protocols.
The first time I flew during the pandemic, it was a bit depressing. There weren’t too many people on the flight, and I was sad to see an almost completely empty airport. Each trip since then has come with an increase in passengers, but the health and safety measures have stayed in place.
As far as domestic travel goes, flights are busier with each trip. This definitely varies by destination, but I’ve noticed the Atlanta airport especially picking up every time I have a layover there (which is pretty often).
Additional restaurants are open with each visit, and airlines are beginning to increase capacity on planes causing the airport to have more people. Delta Air Lines, my preferred airline to travel with, recently announced it would continue blocking middle seats and limit the number of passengers on all flights through April 30.
In terms of international travel, the airports I’ve experienced have been less busy than domestic ones. Although still busier with each trip, there are fewer people than there are in domestic terminals.
International travel comes with additional protocols. Some destinations require travelers to be pre-approved. For example, before traveling to the Turks and Caicos Islands this week, I had to obtain pre-authorization via the TCI Assured Portal. This involved answering a questionnaire and uploading proof of insurance and proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.
In all the airports, both domestic and international, health and safety procedures are in full effect. There are markers on the seats and on the ground to remind people to stay spaced out from each other; the employees are seen disinfecting surfaces often, and there is no shortage of hand sanitizing stations. Masks are a must, and airport personnel continues to enforce wearing them.
If you’re considering a trip that involves flying, don’t let the travel restrictions hold you back. Reading through the restrictions may sound like a lot, but it’s really not too bad. If you keep your distance, wear a mask when you’re around others and sanitize often, there is a low chance of getting COVID-19.
The tourism industry is working hard to keep travelers safe. From flight attendants, gate agents and drivers to hotel staff, cleaning crew and tour operators, the various employees that make up the travel industry want nothing more than for travel to pick up safely.
COVID-19 is going nowhere fast, so that means we need to start learning how to live with it. This includes taking vacations, attending work trips, traveling to see family members, etc. If we all work together safely, we can help build the travel industry back up one flight at a time.
More Turks and Caicos, Atlanta
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS