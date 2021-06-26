Scott Hartbeck | June 25, 2021 7:00 AM ET
Eye on Europe: A Summer for the Ages
It's safe to say there will never be another European summer like this one.
Combine the excitement of Europe's steady yet cautious reopening to travelers—a process which grows more robust by the day—and the exhilaration of Europeans' full embrace of the "let's make up for 2020" mantra with the best weather of the year and you have all the makings of a very special season indeed.
Throw on top of that the fact that through early July the entire continent will be captivated by soccer during the month-long Euros tournament (basically a World Cup but only for European teams) and this summer is set to be something else.
I can confirm that in my home of York, England, that the cobbled streets are busy, the medieval cathedral is back open, the pub gardens are buzzing and the riverside is brimming with sunset picnickers.
So if you've been dreaming about Europe, then you shouldn't hesitate to get in touch with your travel advisor and head on over as things are well and truly starting to get back to normal here. And unless sitting indoors with large crowds was high on your bucket list, your experience will look very similar to the one you would have had in 2019.
I am a huge fan of shoulder season in Europe (April-May & September-October) and given the chance will sing from the rooftops about the magic of visiting Europe at Christmas, but there's just something special about summer.
Why?
The Late Nights Are Divine
Generally speaking, the heart of Europe sits at a similar latitude as the American-Canadian border does, meaning it's not unusual to still see traces of light in the sky well past 10 PM in summer. The further north you go, the more light you get, with parts of Scandinavia, the British Isles and the Baltics seeing light well past 11 PM or later.
So what does this mean for you? Well, those golden hours each evening give you more time to explore Europe's great outdoors and stroll around its cities, thus maximizing your time here.
Al Fresco At Its Finest
When summer comes around, cafes and restaurants throughout Europe take their tables outside, hang up strings of lights and serve up their fare in the fresh air. Trust me when I say that enjoying a great meal in an enchanting Italian courtyard or under a vine-covered pergola in Greece has the potential to be the highlight of your entire trip.
The Parks Come Alive
Each summer, the continent's beautiful urban parks like Munich's English Garden, Budapest's City Park, London's Hyde Park and hundreds of similar graceful spaces around Europe fill up with sunbathers, frolickers and picnickers—and you've got the green light to join them. Hit the closest supermarket for some local cheese, meats or veggies, beer & wine (don't worry, it's totally fine in most European countries), throw down a cheap blanket that you just bought and you're all set.
You Can Make the Most Out of the Coast
Sure the South of France is a fine place to visit in February, but it will make you swoon in June. The same goes for coastal Croatia & Montenegro, the Italian Riviera, the Greek Islands and beach resorts in Spain and Portugal. Summer also presents the opportunity to live La Dolce Vita at an elegant lake or the islands and beaches of Northern Europe too.
This helps expand the map of possible destinations you and your travel advisor can consider.
There's Just a ... Buzz
I'll admit, I am a convert to loving summer in Europe. I actually avoided it for years because I thought it would be just too crowded and too hot, but then I arrived in Amsterdam one July evening and everything changed. There's a euphoria in the air here during summer that you can't see but you can feel.
It's in the excited faces of travelers from around the world on their once-in-a-lifetime summer vacations. It's on the beaches full of Europeans blowing off steam after persevering through a long winter. It's in the first cool breeze that hits you on a nighttime stroll through Prague after a hot day. It's there during a walk on a beachside promenade. You'll know it when you feel it and when you do, there's nowhere else in the world you'd rather be.
Stay tuned to TravelPulse for the latest on all the news regarding European reopening plans and traveler requirements.
