Codie Liermann | February 24, 2022 1:15 PM ET
How To Approach the Busy Spring Break Travel Season
While all travel advisors may have different busy seasons throughout the year depending on the type of travel they book, spring break is almost always a hectic time.
Families book trips for the weeks children have off school; people take advantage of their days off work, and some travelers are just ready to say goodbye to winter with a warm getaway.
Don’t let this year’s busy spring break travel season sneak up on you without making the most of this time in your business. Being busy is usually a good sign, especially after the major setbacks many agencies have seen over the past few years. However, you’ll want to make sure you have a solid approach in place. Here are some ways to do so.
Prepare Early
There’s never really a time where being unprepared is a good thing, but being prepared is key for having a successful spring break travel season, and preparing early is even better. You most likely have a larger than normal volume of bookings, so any pre-travel checklists you have will be longer and more extensive.
This might include a pre-travel phone call, sending out travel documents or triple checking the various destination travel requirements. Having the reservations that are already booked squared away will open up more time and allow you to not feel so overwhelmed when the last-minute bookings pour in.
Plan Accordingly
Many agencies have a span of a few weeks where it seems like almost all their clients are traveling, depending on when schools are off in their areas or the best flight patterns are taking place. It’s always best to ensure you’re available during these dates in case your clients need something while they are traveling.
If it truly is the only time you’re able to take your own vacation, there’s no need to feel guilty. However, you’ll want to make sure you have a plan in place for your clients. Ensure they have resources and someone to reach out to if any issues arise, whether that means having access to another agent you work closely with or a 24-hour emergency service. It is one of the reasons travelers book through an agency after all.
Have a Follow-Up Plan in Place
Don’t let your follow-up plans fall through just because you have more clients than usual traveling at the same time. Post vacation follow-ups are a great way to create repeat customers. Following up enhances the relationship you already have with your clients when you let them know you care about how their trip went.
This step will also make next year’s spring break booking season that much easier. Jotting down notes from the conversations in their files allows you to know what your clients did and did not like and will help you make the right suggestions for next year’s vacation.
Comments
