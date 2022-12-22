Lacey Pfalz | December 22, 2022 5:00 PM ET
How to Celebrate the Holidays When Your Travel Plans Go Awry
Chances are, if you’ve been planning to travel this winter holiday, you’ve been impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, which is affecting millions of people across the northern part of the continental United States.
So what do you do if the worst happens: your flight is canceled, the roads are impassable for most vehicles, and there’s absolutely no way you can get to your cousin’s, parents', grandparents' or friend’s house this Christmas?
Well, definitely take some time to grieve your lost chance at seeing the family, or whoever you were planning on visiting, and take a different tack. It’s still the holidays, after all, and you still have a lot of celebrating to do, no matter if you’re in a one-bedroom studio in Seattle or a mansion outside of Boston.
So how does one celebrate the holidays when they have very little time to plan something, when their original plans go awry? I have a few ideas.
Video Calling is Key
Whether you missed visiting the family or your significant other this Christmas, there’s still the opportunity to gather virtually. There are plenty of video chatting apps that allow you to make multiple video calls at a time, so you can all gather together, even if it’s on a screen instead of in someone’s house.
Share a meal together, even if you’re eating different things. If you have a cookie-baking tradition, find ways to do it together, even if it’s just suggesting a different color icing or sprinkles to decorate the top. Sure, it’s not the same as eating them right from the oven, but they’re memories that you’ll cherish nonetheless.
Have an Impromptu Get-Together with Other Weather-Impacted Friends
Chances are, you’re not the only one you know who’s had their flight canceled. If the roads are still safe to traverse wherever you are, check in with your friends and maybe plan a more humble but no less meaningful Christmas party together.
Maybe your wine connoisseur friend can bring over some of his favorite reds, and your mix-tape artist friend can find the best music, while you all bring a dish to pass. Trust me, gathering together, even if it’s over a simple bowl of oatmeal, is still going to be a better way to spend Christmas or New Year’s than spending it alone.
If you have family, whip something up with them, whether that be baking a simple cookie recipe or just boxed mac and cheese. Find the holiday cheer and make memories with the kids by doing things together, like puzzles, watching holiday movies or playing games.
Stuck at the Airport? Spread Some Well-Needed Holiday Cheer
If the worst of the worst happens, and you end up not only with a severely delayed or canceled flight but you also end up stuck at the airport, take a deep breath and find that holiday cheer that we are all in desperate need of right now.
Make a feast for yourself: splurge on chocolate from that candy store you’ve always thought was overpriced or order meals at the sit-down restaurant instead of the to-go ones you normally choose.
Connect with your fellow stranded travelers! While they might not be the people you were expecting to celebrate the holidays with, you might just find they were exactly the people you needed at that moment. The holidays, after all, are a time for connection, and who knows what friendships might bloom if not for such hazardous weather conditions? Who knows, you might just be one Christmas carol away from a life-long friendship?
In Conclusion, Keep Your Cool and Have a Merry Christmas
Having any travel plans ruined, delayed or canceled is difficult for everyone, but this Christmas, please bounce back and find the joy in the holidays again, no matter where life places you, whether that be in your own home, at the airport, or visiting a friend’s instead of a family member’s.
Happy Holidays!
