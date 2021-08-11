Codie Liermann | August 11, 2021 5:31 PM ET
How Travel Advisors Can Elevate Clients’ Safety
Although some people may be “over it”, we are unfortunately still living amongst an ongoing pandemic. There is no need to halt travel, though, as there are several health and safety measures to take which lessen the chance of contracting the virus.
More than ever before, tourists should look to travel advisors when booking their trips. Advisors have seen it all – both good and bad – and they are the experts when it comes to traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Which destinations are open and welcoming visitors? Which hotels and resorts have sanitary measures in place? What type of documentation is currently needed?
These are all questions an agent should be able to answer right now. In addition to being able to answer the obvious inquiries, there are several ways in which travel agents can aid in putting clients’ safety first during the booking process.
If you do happen to have clients worried about flying, you can put their minds at ease by reminding them that the chances of getting COVID-19 on a plane are extremely low. Mask wearing and sanitization measures are still very much in place on airplanes and in airports.
After you’ve calmed their nerves, you can suggest a variety of ways to decrease the chances of contracting the virus during travel.
First off: book a private transfer. Upon arrival in the destination, your clients will feel so much better getting into a vehicle with only their travel party instead of boarding a bus filled with strangers or using a rideshare app that may not have the proper cleaning procedures in place between passengers.
Another way to lessen the interactions with others is by booking your clients at a spacious resort. There are a number of hotels in the popular tourist destinations that have plenty of room for each visitor to have their own area instead of being crammed in between other guests by the pool. It’s also important to choose properties that continue to focus on health and safety measures.
To take it a step further, suggest a room upgrade. Reserving a spacious suite that includes amenities such as a private pool and room service means guests will spend less time in public areas and more time relaxing on their own.
Encouraging clients to purchase travel insurance has always been an important step in the booking process, but it’s even more important now in the current climate. Familiarize yourself with a plan that works for your clientele and urge everyone to add it to their reservation.
With these added precautions in place, your clients will feel at ease as they embark on a much-needed vacation.
