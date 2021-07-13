TravelPulse Podcast: Travel Insurance - What You Need to Know
Entertainment Allianz Global Assistance TravelPulse Staff July 13, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
On this week's episode, host Eric Bowman is joined by Richard Aquino and Dan Durazo from Allianz to discuss what's trending in the travel industry.
Later in the show, Aquino and Durazo share their insight on travel insurance in today's ever-changing world.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance
