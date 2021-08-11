Playa Resorts Continues To Focus on Health and Safety
Codie Liermann August 11, 2021
More than a year ago now, Playa Hotels & Resorts was among the first companies to announce the implementation of enhanced health and safety measures. The Playa Safe Stay promise included additional procedures such as new cleaning protocols, new arrival and departure methods, enhanced staff training and more – and more than a year later, this promise still stands true.
The resort company continues to keep these implemented protocols top of mind, as the health and safety of both employees and guests is of the utmost importance.
From the moment guests arrive at the property, it’s clear the company is taking these sanitary measures seriously. Luggage is sanitized; hand sanitizer stations are strategically placed where guests can use them, and masks are worn at all times by employees. Before each shift, employees go through a thorough screening that includes temperature checks and hand washing.
In addition to the normal cleaning routine, each guestroom gets extra attention in high-touch areas such as light switches, remotes and doorknobs. After complete sterilization, the room is topped off with a safety seal so incoming guests can see they are the first to enter after a deep cleaning.
Other preventative antiviral measures include the usage of QR codes – guests can scan the codes with their personal devices to access restaurant menus, activities, spa treatments and more.
More than a year has passed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's easy for people to let their guard down and go about life as normal. However, Playa Hotels & Resorts continues to uphold its Safe Stay promise, allowing guests to feel confident in traveling to one of these properties. The sanitation procedures remain in place, and the focus continues to stay on guests’ wellbeing.
The properties that make up this collection have been successfully operating throughout the past year, and it goes to show the implemented measures are working. With spacious lobbies, restaurants, pool areas and other public places, social distancing among guests is easy.
Whether it’s an all-inclusive stay in Playa del Carmen, a wellness retreat in the Dominican Republic or a long-overdue wedding celebration, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a place to fit all travelers' needs.
Click here to learn more about the continued health and safety efforts.
-
-
-
-
