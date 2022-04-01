Codie Liermann | April 01, 2022 5:00 PM ET
How Travel Advisors Can Keep the Momentum Going
The month of April is almost always a busy time for travel advisors. Some are trying to come up for air after a busy wave season spent booking cruise after cruise. Since the trend lately has been booking trips closer to departure, some agents have had a chaotic winter filled with last-minute bookings. Add in the busy spring break season we’re in the midst of, and it’s enough for agents to want a vacation of their own.
It might feel a bit overwhelming right now, but it’s key to keep the momentum going. Take advantage of the excitement around travel and the fact that people are willing to get back on the road, and turn it into future business – you’ll thank yourself later. Here are a few tips to keep your business moving forward.
Continue Sharing the Latest Deals and Promotions
Just because wave season is over and spring break trips are already in progress, it doesn’t mean there aren’t still travel deals to be had. While you’ll almost always be able to find good deals, you may just have to look a bit harder for them. Be sure to continue sharing these promotions – the more you keep these deals in front of your clients, the more likely they are to grab one of them.
Follow Up in Order to Lock in Future Trips
When are clients usually most excited about their trip? Right when they get home. Post-travel excitement fills the air, and travelers tend to share their experiences with family and friends. It’s not uncommon for people to sign up for the same exact trip they just returned from for the following year. Be sure to make that follow-up call, garner that excitement and be the one to lock in next year’s vacation. Who knows, they may even invite more friends and family to join them.
Check in With Your Clients Who Haven’t Traveled Yet
If you keep your customer base up to date, you should easily be able to check out your clients’ travel history. You’ll be able to see which clients usually take spring break trips, summer vacations, etc. Consider reaching out to those who usually travel during Memorial Day weekend or over the summer to see if they are interested in booking their annual vacation. Have a few ideas in mind for them too. Even if they aren’t ready yet, they’ll be more likely to keep you in mind when they are planning to book.
Share Current Client Wins
Did one of your couples just return from an epic Caribbean honeymoon? Did a multigenerational family you work with have a successful Disney trip? Be sure to share these client wins on your social media pages. In most cases, your travelers will be happy to share a few photos and a short review of how their trip went, and it quickly becomes inspiration for another person’s adventure. It’s a great way to showcase your work and gain a few new customers along the way.
