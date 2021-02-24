Codie Liermann | February 24, 2021 5:55 PM ET
Must-Have Essentials for Your Carry-On in 2021
With every flight I take during the COVID-19 pandemic, my packing list adjusts to adapt to the new travel requirements. Although things are slightly different, travel is still very doable right now.
I recently traveled with Vessel’s Signature 2.0 Luggage, and it was the perfect carry-on suitcase for a three-night trip. Its light weight of 7.65 lbs means it’s easy to zip through airports with, and the front pocket allows for maximum organization and convenient storage space for important items such as a laptop or tablet.
The items I bring along in my carry-on bag tend to change from time to time, but in the current climate, I’ve added a few essentials to the list that I can’t leave home without. Travelers taking a trip right now will need to add these necessities to their packing list.
Paper Documents
All travelers will most likely need some form of documentation depending on the destination. Some countries are simply requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, and others are requiring a pre-approval form. It’s a good idea to have a hard copy of these documents.
Although rare, you don’t want to have to worry about your mobile device not working when you’re trying to show the necessary forms. Whether it’s not fully charged or the forms just aren’t in your email inbox where you thought they were, a printed copy will save the hassle and stress.
Masks, Masks and More Masks
This might be one of the most important carry-on must-haves. There is currently a government mask mandate in place on airlines and in airports, and you’ll want to make sure you have a few options to switch to throughout your travel duration.
Hand Sanitizer
Sanitizer is another carry-on essential, but there is no need to go overboard here. The first time I flew during the pandemic, I think I brought enough sanitizer for everyone on the plane to use. I soon realized there is sanitizer available everywhere – throughout the airports, on the planes, at hotels and resorts, etc.
Though you’ll definitely want some to have on hand, it’s unnecessary to haul a ton of your own in your carry-on bag. Vessel’s Skyline Toiletry travel kit is a great place for storing sanitizer as well as all your other liquids and toiletries.
A Bite To Eat
I think snacks will almost always make the list of must-haves for traveling on a plane, but having food is key now more than ever. First and foremost, having your own food means you’ll have less contact with other people since you won’t have to stand at counters or wait in line with others to place an order.
Many airport restaurants are also either still closed or operating on reduced hours. Bringing your own food will ensure you have something to eat if you happen to not be able to find anything open during your journey.
Debit or Credit Card
Along with places not being fully open, many airport restaurants and stores are also not accepting cash. Some places are allowing it if travelers pay the exact amount without needing change back, but many either prefer or require payment with a card. This means that if you are someone who usually pays in cash, adding a debit or credit card to your carry-on is vital if you plan to make any purchases.
In addition to these carry-on items, it’s also key to have some extra patience in your back pocket. Travel industry workers are doing the best they can to provide a pleasant experience for travelers. Everyone is navigating this new era of travel together, and it’s important to be patient with one another.
If you have these essential items in your carry-on bag, you’re one step closer to being all set for your next trip.
More United States
More by Codie Liermann
- The Benefits of Taking a Vacation Right Now
- All-Inclusive Luxury in the Dominican Republic
- Caribbean Travel Restrictions: Experiencing the Turks and Caicos’ Safety Protocols
- Turks and Caicos Welcomes Brand New Villa Resort in Grace Bay
- Experiencing the Domestic and International Airport Scene Amid 2021 Travel Restrictions
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS