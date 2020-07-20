Gear Up Now for Your Future Travels
Features & Advice Codie Liermann July 20, 2020
Some people should be cruising the European rivers right now, taking in the architecture and indulging in delicious food and drinks along the way. Others are supposed to be preparing for an African safari or trekking through the rainforest in Costa Rica.
If you’ve been prepping for an extensive trip only to have it recently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone. Travelers across the nation are anxiously awaiting their next vacation, not knowing exactly when that might happen.
Although you might not be traveling right now, there are several travel-related activities to do to keep busy. One of those activities is gearing up on luggage essentials.
You’re most likely saving money by not taking the number of trips you normally would, so now is the perfect time to invest in a quality suitcase, a carry on backpack or another item that’s been sitting on your wish list.
I’ve been in search of a bag for weekend trips and recently was introduced to Vessel Bag’s 2.0 Boston Duffel. This duffel is ideal for an overnight or long weekend trip and can also pair perfectly with a suitcase for a longer vacation—it even has a trolley sleeve for seamless airport travel.
This bag comes in a variety of colors, and aside from the unique tan color I went with and the bag’s durability, one of my favorite parts of the duffel is the bottom compartment. It’s ideal for holding toiletries, shoes or any items you're traveling with that you’d like to keep separate from your clothes and other belongings.
In addition to duffels, Vessel has an assortment of luggage, totes, backpacks, toiletry bags and other accessories in its travel collection. These items come in a range of colors and patterns.
Vessel’s tagline is ‘Filled with Purpose,’ as it was founded on the component of being purposeful. Through the company’s Buy a Bag, Give a Bag program, Vessel customers have provided more than 45,000 school backpacks to children around the world. For every bag sold, a backpack is donated to a child in need.
So when you purchase something from Vessel Bags, not only will you be excited about your new travel gear, but you’ll also be happy to know you assisted in providing a child with a brand new backpack to use. It's a great way to find joy and keep the spirit of travel alive, even at a time when traveling is still somewhat at a standstill.
Visit vesselbags.com to learn more or to begin picking out your next accessory.
