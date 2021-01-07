Rich Thomaselli | January 07, 2021 7:00 AM ET
Policy Changes To Emotional Support Animals on Flights Long Overdue
So, no matter how this is written, it’s going to come across as crass, unsympathetic, vacuous, indifferent and unfeeling.
I get it.
We hold a special place in our hearts for our animals. Any opinion that even remotely hints at being anti-animal is ripe for a debate right up there with religion and politics.
I get it.
I am an animal owner myself. Boomer the Wonder Dog, who can do no wrong in my eyes (even when he was a puppy and bit the ear off my Michigan Football teddy bear).
I get it.
But the U.S. Department of Transportation’s ruling last month that no longer requires airlines to make the same accommodations for emotional support animals as they do for trained service dogs is spot-on and long overdue. Frankly, I think too many people tried too many excuses to cheat the system. This is just one opinion that many people share, I’m sure, just as many people will disagree with.
But ...
Capuchin monkeys?
Miniature horses?
Ducks?
Ferrets?
Pigs?
Rabbits?
Birds?
I’m sorry. Again, I know this sounds insensitive, and I am truly trying NOT to come off like that, but we as a society have changed, and we try to push the envelope with how much we can get away with. And, frankly, some of these animals have been a problem.
Changes to the DOT rules came after feedback from the airline industry and disability community regarding numerous instances of emotional support animal misbehavior which caused injuries, health hazards and damage to aircraft cabins.
"This regulatory change is welcome news, as it will help us reduce disturbances onboard, while continuing to accommodate our guests traveling with qualified service animals," said Ray Prentice, director of customer advocacy at Alaska Airlines.
Alaska and American have been the first two airlines to change their respective policies, and you can expect the other carriers to fall in line. Under the revised policy, Alaska will accept a maximum of two service dogs per guest in the cabin, to include psychiatric service dogs. Guests will be required to complete a DOT form, which will be available on AlaskaAir.com beginning January 11, attesting that their animal is a legitimate service dog, is trained and vaccinated and will behave appropriately during the journey.
Agreed.
Flying is stressful and anxiety-filled enough. Introducing yet another element to the 99 percent on a flight for the benefit of one is disproportionate, to say the least.
This is not a pleasant decision, for sure.
But it is the right one.
