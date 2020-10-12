Patrick Clarke | October 12, 2020 4:40 PM ET
Seek the Outdoors
If you ask me, fall is a season that's best experienced outside.
After all, autumn is a time of year many spend tailgating before the big game, reveling in lively Oktoberfest celebrations, enjoying haunted hayrides and backyard bonfires under the stars, scouring the pumpkin patch for the perfect gourd and watching the leaves change colors before the chill of winter sets in, driving many of us back indoors or to warm-weather destinations.
But the latter will be more challenging in 2020, a year defined by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted concerns over our health and safety as well as travel restrictions, including mandatory quarantine upon arrival in some places.
With many travelers having been cooped up indoors more than usual this year and even forced to cancel or postpone their summer vacation, the great outdoors has never looked more enticing than they do right now, offering both a safe and comfortable reprieve at the tail end of a taxing year.
Like the road trip this past summer, camping is as appealing as it's ever been. Not only are there no shortage of sensational locales to choose from where social distancing can be easily achieved—including some of the nation's most iconic national parks, less crowded state parks that double as leaf-peeping paradises, luxe glamping options and even your own backyard—but camping is one of the most affordable ways to immerse yourself in a new destination.
Whether you're pitching a tent for a night or weekend or renting an RV for an extended trip farther from home, stretching your budget is simple, especially if you pack your own supplies and opt for free or cheap activities along the way like hiking, biking, kayaking and fishing.
A two-person tent won't cost you any more than $50, and the average campsite with water and electricity will cost about the same per night depending on the destination and what amenities the campground offers.
Furthermore, we could all use a bit more fresh air and sunshine without the risk of gathering in large crowds.
Regular exercise is also key to boosting your immune system, and studies have shown that spending time outside can reduce stress and anxiety, which has only been multiplied in a year filled with so many unknowns.
Camping checks all of the boxes. While many of us are certainly craving more face-to-face human interaction this fall, we also stand to benefit by reconnecting with nature, which is, fortunately, benefiting from the reduced movement of humans.
The time has come to go experience it. So why not trade in that scenic Zoom background for the real thing?
