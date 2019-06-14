Janeen Christoff | June 14, 2019 6:14 PM ET
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Was Worth the Wait
A visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is like visiting another planet. Over the weekend, I went to Black Spire for the first time and was impressed with my experience.
While other parts of Disneyland tap into futuristic design, fantasy, the Wild West and more, Star Wars truly transports visitors to another place.
It goes beyond terms like “bright suns,” which means “good afternoon” or referring to the amount of money you owe as credits. The experience brings a new element of unfamiliarity to the theme park experience. It’s exactly like visiting a foreign place—and the cast members play their roles to a tee.
I genuinely struggled to order my food, similar to how people would if they were visiting another country and weren't sure what to order. Even after I selected my meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, the main fast-food eatery, I was sort of unsure what I was going to get. I was pleasantly surprised when my Roasted Endorian Tip-yip was delicious.
Oga’s cantina was a similar experience. Drinks are out of this world, but options are like none you’ve seen before: the Outer Rim, the Yub Nub and Jet Juice are among your options. We ordered Baatu Bits, which were literally bits of a variety of snack food that included wasabi peas, a seaweed cracker and some other items that I still can’t identify, but they tasted good.
Others have mentioned that there are literally no familiar “brands” on Black Spire, but you can get a sprite or a Dasani water. However, they are written in Batuu.
I loved these truly other-worldly experiences the most. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is an amazing ride. Building a droid is super fun. And Oga’s Cantina serves up interesting fare, but the accomplishment of truly transporting guests to another place entirely while keeping their feet firmly on the ground—that is its greatest achievement.
