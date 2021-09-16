Patrick Clarke | September 16, 2021 2:53 PM ET
Take What You Can Get Amid the Rental Car Shortage
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted travel in a myriad of ways but one of the most overlooked – and one that travelers should be aware of ahead of their next trip – is the rental car industry.
When lockdowns brought travel to a screeching halt early last year, car rental companies began selling off big chunks of their inventory amid the depressed demand. As customers return they're now finding fewer available cars, steep prices and more mechanical or cleanliness issues compared to in the past.
A recent Washington Post article about this summer's "carpocalypse" highlighted the unfortunate experiences of several travelers who were matched with dirty or malfunctioning vehicles, a result of fewer available workers and the need to get cars turned around quicker.
Fortunately, that wasn't my experience on a recent trip to the East Coast. The vehicle was spotless and ran without issue.
But the conditions of the car were the least of my concerns. After two and a half hours standing in line for the counter (following a four-hour flight across three time zones), being sent to the wrong vehicle with no keys and then eventually landing in a four-door pickup truck despite having reserved an economy vehicle, I was thrilled to have four wheels and a seat.
I noticed that that's the attitude of a lot of travelers amid the rental car shortage, a frustrating product of the new normal.
Looking down the counter I saw the same thing at every window – disappointment giving way to acceptance. "I'll take what I can get."
To be fair, employees were apologetic and doing everything in their power to get customers on their way, informing us that the reservation system had accepted more bookings than there were cars available and encouraging us to have all of our information in hand to speed up the process at the counter.
At one point during the epic wait, a woman a few spots in front of me left the line. She had canceled her reservation and decided to request a Lyft instead. Had I not already paid for my reservation in full and my destination not been nearly three hours away, I might have done the same.
But her successful execution of a Plan B points to an alternative, with rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft now offering rentals and apps like Turo and GetAround providing a similar Airbnb-esque car-renting experience that might save you time and stress.
The traditional car renting process has its benefits such as picking up from a convenient airport location, affordable coverage options and oftentimes getting a clean and well-maintained vehicle from a reputable business as opposed to a stranger from a random location. However, with fewer cars and workers than ever before, the alternatives are looking increasingly appealing.
But nothing lasts forever and while the shortage is expected to worsen for the upcoming holiday season and last into 2022, companies will eventually build up their inventory and hire back more employees in the months to come.
For now, I advise you to pack plenty of patience and take what you can get.
