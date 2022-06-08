Claudette Covey | June 07, 2022 5:00 AM ET
The Allure of Hawaii
In my 35-plus years as a travel editor, there’s one destination that I’ve always wanted to visit but never made it to – until now.
That destination is Hawaii.
Last month, I finally made it there, on a seven-night cruise roundtrip from Honolulu, Oahu, aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pride, the only ship offering weeklong, year-round interisland itineraries.
As excited as I was at the prospect of finally getting the chance to see Hawaii, I was not convinced that the destination or cruise could possibly live up to my expectations.
They exceeded them.
One of the best things about the cruise was that it provided first-timers like me with the chance to explore multiple islands.
In addition to the island of Oahu, where we embarked on the ship, the itinerary called at Kahului, Maui; Hilo and Kona, Hawaii (the Big Island); Nawiliwili, Kauai; and cruised the jaw-dropping Na Pali coast.
In an age where travelers are looking for authenticity in their vacations, Hawaii fits the bill. I felt like I was in a different world, and one that is treasured by the people who live in it.
An NCL guest, New York City-based David Santos, said it best.
“What struck me most during the cruise was the Hawaiians' profound respect for the natural world,” said Santos.
“The natural beauty of the islands is stunning, and the Hawaiian people are passionate about protecting it. Their reverence for nature – whether the ocean, a forest, a volcano or wildlife – is embedded in their history and in their culture and values.
“The common thread across the islands is the warmth and kindness of the Hawaiian people. The residents are welcoming and pleased to share their beautiful islands with visitors.”
That warmth and kindness epitomize the Spirit of Aloha, which is so much more than a slogan. In addition to meaning hello and good-bye, Aloha is a lifestyle based on kindness, patience and compassion.
The cruise itself provided the perfect vehicle to explore Hawaii and included overnights in Maui and Kauai and full days in the Big Island’s Hilo and Kona.
Due to a staffing shortage, the 2,200-passenger Norwegian Pride is currently sailing with between 1,100 and 1,200 guests.
“Our issue with Hawaii isn’t one of demand,” said NCL President Harry Sommer. “Similar to land-based properties within the US, we have problems securing enough staff to get the ship up to full.”
Some of the public areas are closed due to the shortage but will reopen as more crew come online.
From my perspective, the limited number of public rooms open did not detract from the Hawaii cruise experience, as the ship offers plenty of areas to take in the spectacular views, including the Aloha Lanai Bar and just about anywhere on any of the decks.
During the pandemic, Pride of America underwent a significant refurbishment, with new carpet and new furniture, providing it with a fresh, crisp look.
As Sommer said, the line’s issue with Hawaii isn’t one of demand. And now I clearly see why demand is high.
