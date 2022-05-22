Hawaii Travel: What's New for Tourists in the Hawaiian Islands
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 22, 2022
There’s no doubt about it – with pent-up demand for vacationing, an expected super-surge in air travel this summer, and its obvious natural attributes, the Hawaiian islands remain one of the most popular destinations to visit.
That’s why anybody associated with tourism in Hawaii is rolling out new experiences and new attractions for the onslaught of visitors.
New Things to Do in Hawaii
– For ecotourists, Paradise Helicopters on Hawaii is offering guests opportunities to both experience and protect the beauty of the island of Hawaii's natural landscapes. The company's Malama Charters provides exclusive landing opportunities paired with a native tree-planting experience and educational tour.
– On the hotel front, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach on Oahu recently announced that it is on track to become the first carbon-neutral hotel in the state of Hawaii. The resort's upcoming carbon neutral certification underscores its existing sustainability initiatives.
In addition, the Aqua-Aston Hospitality (Statewide) is moving away from single-use plastic at its resorts statewide this year to convert 100 percent of its properties to bulk bathroom amenities.
Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort on Oahu is inviting guests to experience its newly created A'o Cultural Center, part of the property's ongoing $80-million renovation.
– The new exhibit on Oahu, “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” headlines new attractions. The exhibit is a showcase of more than 400 of French painter Claude Monet's most iconic works of impressionism, set to run at the Hawaii Convention Center from June 15 through July 31.
No'eau Designers (Oahu) now offers Native Hawaiian and Hawaii-based artisans a venue to showcase their products
O Na Lani Sunset Stories welcomes audiences at International Market Place (Oahu) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, now through February 2023, for a presentation honoring the Oahu shopping and dining center's rich history and sense of place with Hawaiian and Polynesian song and dance.
After a nearly two-year hiatus, the Royal Hawaiian Band has returned to Iolani Palace on Oahu for its popular lunchtime concerts. The concerts are free, open to the public and held on most Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. The Royal Hawaiian Band was created by King Kamehameha III in 1836 and is the only full-time municipal band in the U.S.
– For events and festivals, check out the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Marketplace on Oahu on the first Friday of every month.
For the first time in more than two years, the Paniolo Heritage Rodeo will return to Koloa Plantation Days on Kauai, from July 22 through 24, spotlighting the cultural experience of today's paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) lifestyle.
Celebrate World Ocean Day at World Whale Film Festival, happening June 8 on Maui, presented by the nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation.
