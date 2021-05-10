Janeen Christoff | May 10, 2021 4:12 PM ET
The Magic Is Back at Disneyland Resort
The Happiest Place on Earth reopens, and it feels like magic.
One of the greatest reminders that we are struggling through a pandemic has been shuttered venues such as theaters, concert venues, stadiums and theme parks.
As shopping and dining reopened with modifications such as masks and social distancing, a sense of a “new normal” was emerging and some places were abuzz with activity.
However, just when you would feel somewhat adjusted, an empty theater or blacked-out stadium would remind you that that sense of normalcy was but an illusion—things were still very different.
For many Californians who held annual passes to theme parks such as Disneyland, Six Flags Magic Mountain or Universal Studios Hollywood, closures were one of those reminders that “normal,” even a new normal, had not yet come to pass.
As vaccination rates rose and cases of Covid-19 dropped, California reopened theme parks and they saved the best for last—at least in my opinion.
Disneyland’s reopening has been a real treat for those who are able to get tickets.
Capacity limits mean the parks are easy to navigate and lines are short and, for those who visit Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure frequently know, this is a rare event.
In these uneasy times, it’s nice to know that some things in the new normal are (at least temporarily) better than before.
So get your tickets now, make reservations and enjoy this special time in the parks where “social distancing” is actually a good thing and fewer crowds mean more time for rides, shopping, dining and experiencing the magic of Disney.
More California
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS