Codie Liermann | January 20, 2022 8:00 PM ET
Tips on Finding Your Personal Travel Niche
Whether you’re a new travel advisor or a veteran agent who has been in the industry for years, it’s important to have a travel niche, or a specialty area that showcases your expertise to clients. Setting yourself apart from others in the same field can help drive business and increase sales.
Choosing a travel niche doesn’t happen overnight though – it isn’t just something you choose out of the blue. Figuring out what your specialty is may take some time, research and critical thinking. Here are a handful of tips to help get you started in the right direction.
Enjoying What You Sell Is Key
No matter what area you choose to specialize in, it's crucial that you enjoy it. If you’ve never been to any of the Disney parks and you’re not really even interested in going, chances are you’re not going to enjoy creating these itineraries for your clients.
On the other hand, if you grew up spending family vacations in Jamaica and you could talk for hours about the destination and know the ins and outs of the island, you’re going to be extremely successful in selling it. The itineraries you create are sure to stand out from other agencies, and your clients will return from their trips raving about the memorable experiences.
Make What You Sell Personal
Having a passion for something means you truly enjoy it, and that’s usually personal. It’s important to sell a type of travel that you’d do over and over again – so you don’t get tired of selling it over and over again.
Are solo adventures your passion? Do you get excited every time you step onto a cruise ship? Are you constantly researching new things to do in a specific destination? Keep in mind, what your niche is now may not be what it is down the road. Be open to your specialty evolving with the turns your life takes. While solo travel might be your passion now, if you choose to have children down the road, family travel might slowly step in as your new preference.
Don’t Worry About Being Too Unique
While setting yourself apart is important and selling rare forms of travel may absolutely bring you business, don’t worry much about striving to be too unique. Trying to be too different may end up finding you a small pool of clients, and business might soon run out.
Choosing something lucrative with an endless amount of clientele is helpful. While destination weddings are popular, there are never going to be too many agents selling this area. You can put your own spin on it by specializing in destination weddings to a specific area. Honeymoons are another example – there will always be couples looking to plan post-wedding vacations, but maybe your area of expertise is luxury honeymoons or adventurous honeymoons.
Finding your personal travel niche will take some time, and there’s no need to rush the process. Using this advice should help you in narrowing it down, and don’t hesitate to talk with other travel agents who seem to be thriving in selling to their niche market. They’ll more than likely be happy to share what works for them.
