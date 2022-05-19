Lacey Pfalz | May 18, 2022 4:00 AM ET
What’s Special About Great Lakes Cruises?
While the Great Lakes region of North America (comprising the United States’ Midwest region and Canada) might not be considered a bucket-list cruising destination, the region is seeing a strong growth in demand for cruising as the world edges out of the pandemic and cruise lines begin expanding their reach to this region.
One such cruise line to expand into the Great Lakes is Viking Cruises. Known for luxurious river cruises, the cruise line launched its first expedition ship, the Viking Octantis, in Antarctica before making its way into the Great Lakes for its inaugural Great Lakes season earlier this month.
In Milwaukee alone, which the Viking Octantis has made one of its embarkation and disembarkation ports, cruising is expected to bring between $2.4 million and $4 million to the city. The city also estimates welcoming 10,000 cruise passengers during the 2022 cruise season.
By comparison, in 2018 the whole Great Lakes region only received 1,000 cruise passengers. These numbers show a dramatic rise in not only availability of cruises in this region, but an increased desire to cruise in the Great Lakes.
I believe that Great Lakes cruising is going to become more popular this year because of the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and international travel, the growing desire from Americans to discover the world’s beautiful natural wonders and discover more gems in their own country (whether that be in Canada or the U.S.), as well as an increased desire for more sustainable, unique and expedition-style journeys.
But what’s so special about Great Lakes cruises anyway?
For one, it’s a great way to tour cities along the Great Lakes without having to worry about planes, trains and automobiles, or doing too much planning. You unpack once and you’re done. Plus, with cruise lines, you don’t have to worry about paying extra for your food while on board – just for the food you eat while in-destination. The Viking Octantis, in particular, is a luxurious ship that offers plenty of amenities for its 300+ guests, including a Nordic-inspired spa, its own curated library and The Hangar, where all the special excursion equipment is located.
Second: the destinations themselves. On an itinerary with Viking, cruisers can enjoy expedition-style excursions and stops in destinations like Toronto, Milwaukee, Thunder Bay, Mackinac Island, the UNESCO-designated Biosphere Reserve of Georgian Bay and more, along with notable landmarks like Niagara Falls.
In Toronto, travelers can familiarize themselves with one of the most diverse cities on the entire continent, visiting distinct neighborhoods such as Chinatown, Little India and Koreatown and wandering through delicious cafes and restaurants. In Milwaukee, travelers can enjoy cultural experiences like the stunning Milwaukee Art Museum, the Black Holocaust Museum and the Pabst Mansion, or just enjoy a locally brewed beer at one of the city's many breweries.
Along the way, travelers can learn about the importance of the Great Lakes, their marine life, First Nations cultures and more from scientists and other field experts on board the Octantis with daily programming such as lectures and expedition meetings, as well as excursions off-ship. Excursions include kayaking, hiking, Zodiac cruises, city tours and more.
Cruising the Great Lakes is becoming more popular, more available and more luxurious and sustainable with Viking’s new itineraries. If you’re a travel agent who sells a lot of Viking Cruises, river cruises or expedition cruises, you might want to familiarize yourself with the new ship and its itineraries; they're likely to be of interest to some of your clients.
