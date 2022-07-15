Brian Major | July 14, 2022 8:00 AM ET
Why the Nickelodeon Punta Cana Still Works for Couples
I was horrified in 2016 when TravelPulse's then-editor assigned me to cover the opening of the Dominican Republic's Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana resort.
I immediately sought to get out of it. I certainly wasn't anti-kid, but my own (and only) child was 31 at the time. Moreover, I only knew of SpongeBob SquarePants (by far the most popular animated Nickelodeon character) from pop culture references.
There must be someone on our editorial staff with young children for whom this task would be more appropriate, I reasoned.
No dice. No one else was available, including the editor who told me her son would enter a euphoric state upon meeting one of Nickelodeon’s Rescue Rangers (cute, animated animals who solve crimes “too small” for police).
In June I re-lived this experience after our staff received an invitation to cover the resort’s recent property and program enhancements. This time I opted for the assignment, knowing I was the logical choice based on my experience at the property.
I haven't added to my family since 2016, so I was pretty much in the same boat in terms of my precise fit for a family resort vacation. Yet just as I discovered during my 2016 visit, this upscale all-inclusive property is well-suited to a couple's getaway.
It Works for Adults
While the Nickelodeon Punta Cana is certainly a family-oriented resort it also features upscale amenities, services and facilities, including premium accommodations. The property’s spacious, contemporary-styled rooms include "swim-up" suites equipped with plunge pools.
Our swim-up suite featured smooth modern furnishings with a king-sized bed, a writing table with chairs, a sofa and sitting area. Our large bathroom was equipped with twin sinks and a stand-up, marble shower. There was a large closet and adequate drawer space, plus a refrigerator stocked with beverages and snacks.
Other suites include private patios with free-standing bathtubs, wrap-around terraces and balconies. There are four two- and three-bedroom "super villas" measuring 2,200 square feet.
Premium Pineapple
The top suite is the Pineapple Villa, inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants' undersea home. The whimsical suite is so popular with guests that it is the centerpiece of organized tours and photo sessions.
Shaped like (what else?) a pineapple (making it ideal for social media images), the two-bedroom, three-bath suite features indoor and outdoor living and dining areas and a private master suite with a king-sized bed.
There’s also an oversized marble bathroom that features double sinks, an indoor and outdoor shower and a free-standing tub. Pineapple Villa guests also enjoy private butler service and preferred access to all restaurants and the Vassa spa. The 1,500-square-foot Villa is designed for families but also accommodates groups of up to eight friends traveling together.
What's that? You say a friend group sounds unlikely for a family-themed resort? Well, the Nickelodeon Punta Cana has proven a strong draw for destination wedding travelers, with the Pineapple Villa an option for guests seeking an exclusive, private accommodation.
The resort’s wedding staff coordinates on-property ceremonies featuring romantic settings, from a beachfront gazebo to a "Sky Wedding" rooftop terrace featuring panoramic views.
Adult Amenities
The 208-room property is located on Punta Cana's Uvero Alto beach, a broad but secluded and quiet stretch of pristine white sand. It’s well-suited to couples seeking some seaside relaxation, with Beach Bali Beds available for reservation.
During my four-night stay, we spent nearly one entire day and most of another relaxing on a private, shaded Bali bed. The only sounds were the crashing waves and scattered laughs and chatter from other beachgoers.
With the services of a private butler, plus meals and drinks in lounge chairs at the foot of our bed, we spent two tranquil, mostly kid-free days (although I'm totally OK with kids).
Couples will also find themed treatments at the Vassa Spa, along with treatment rooms for couples and brides, plus five outdoor treatment areas.
The all-inclusive property also offers multiple dining options. Themed restaurants include Wok Wok, an Asian eatery and the oceanfront Lighthouse restaurant. There are also two "gourmet corners" for light snacks and specialty cuisine, plus four bars and lounges, and the Doppio Coffee Shop.
All things considered, I learned all over again there’s significant diversity within the all-inclusive category. Sometimes a family-themed resort can serve more than one audience and Nickelodeon Punta Cana fits that description. There’s nothing wrong with that.
