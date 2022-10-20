The Best and Worst Airports for Flight Disruptions
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 20, 2022
The US Airports Faring the Best, Worst for Flight Delays and Cancellations
Air travel in 2022 has proven awfully challenging with passengers oftentimes facing long lines at security, crowded gate areas and flights taking off well behind schedule or sometimes not at all. Fortunately, there's enough data on hand to determine the airports to target and the ones to steer clear of if you can. The team of travel experts at Price4Limo recently analyzed 2022 U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics data, looking at some of the latest flight delay and cancellation data for the top airports across the country from June 2021 to June 2022 to reveal the hubs travelers can likely depend on or perhaps should avoid if possible this fall. Here are the 10 airports that fare the best and worst when it comes to flight disruptions right now, starting with the latter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Agent Academy Helps You Focus on Florida at a Crucial Time
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS