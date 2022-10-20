Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Thu October 20 2022

gallery icon The Best and Worst Airports for Flight Disruptions

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 20, 2022

1/11
plane, flight, DFW, Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, airport
A plane taking off from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

The US Airports Faring the Best, Worst for Flight Delays and Cancellations

Air travel in 2022 has proven awfully challenging with passengers oftentimes facing long lines at security, crowded gate areas and flights taking off well behind schedule or sometimes not at all. Fortunately, there's enough data on hand to determine the airports to target and the ones to steer clear of if you can. The team of travel experts at Price4Limo recently analyzed 2022 U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics data, looking at some of the latest flight delay and cancellation data for the top airports across the country from June 2021 to June 2022 to reveal the hubs travelers can likely depend on or perhaps should avoid if possible this fall. Here are the 10 airports that fare the best and worst when it comes to flight disruptions right now, starting with the latter.

1/11

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS