Planes waiting to take off from airport. (photo via Grafissimo / E+)

Airports Either On-Time or Behind

Pent-up demand, staffing shortages due to the pandemic and the upcoming holiday season signal the potential for significant flight delays this fall and winter. But knowing what airports to target and which to avoid could be the difference between a stress-free getaway or an unexpected headache. The Family Vacation Guide recently revealed the U.S. airports facing flight delays most and least frequently based on data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics' "Airline On-Time Statistics and Delay Causes" for the period of July 2019 to July 2021. Here's a look at the 10 airports that fare the best and the 10 that fare the worst when it comes to punctuality heading into the holiday season.

