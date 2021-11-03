The Best and Worst US Airports for Flight Delays
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 03, 2021
Airports Either On-Time or Behind
Pent-up demand, staffing shortages due to the pandemic and the upcoming holiday season signal the potential for significant flight delays this fall and winter. But knowing what airports to target and which to avoid could be the difference between a stress-free getaway or an unexpected headache. The Family Vacation Guide recently revealed the U.S. airports facing flight delays most and least frequently based on data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics' "Airline On-Time Statistics and Delay Causes" for the period of July 2019 to July 2021. Here's a look at the 10 airports that fare the best and the 10 that fare the worst when it comes to punctuality heading into the holiday season.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
What Travel Advisors Need To Know About the New Playa Resorts, Wyndham Partnership
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS