South Florida's Best Attractions on the High-Speed Brightline Train
Car Rental & Rail Mariette Williams February 16, 2022
Seeing South Florida on the High-Speed Brightline Train
If you ask any South Floridian about traveling between West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, they’ll tell you the most challenging part is the traffic. But now residents and visitors can easily travel between each city on the Brightline, a high-speed train service that makes it easier than ever to hop between cities.
There are several Brightline stations located in South Florida and tickets can be purchased online for single rides or monthly unlimited passes. Each Brightline station has a parking garage and a comfy lounge to relax in while you wait for the high-speed train, and once onboard riders can purchase snacks and enjoy free wifi.
If you’re looking to visit all three South Florida cities on your next vacation or want to take a scenic day trip, check out our recommendations for seeing South Florida via the Brightline train.
