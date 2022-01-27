An Outlook on the State of the Cruise Industry for 2022
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) January 27, 2022
Cruise Industry on the Rebound
Cruise Lines International Association, which represents the global cruise community, on Jan. 27 released its “2022 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook” report.
Overall, the report shows that the industry is continuing to resume responsible cruising with proven protocols and demonstrating the value of cruise tourism to communities around the world. Further, despite these challenges, the industry continues to advance environmental efforts toward a goal of carbon neutrality.
“The 2022 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook report provides an opportunity to reflect on how far our industry has come as CLIA ocean-going cruise lines have welcomed more than six million guests onboard since resuming operations in July 2020,” said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of CLIA. “While our focus on health and safety remains absolute, our industry is also leading the way in environmental sustainability and destination stewardship.”
