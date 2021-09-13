Last updated: 12:53 AM ET, Mon September 13 2021

gallery icon Photo Highlights From a Rhine River Cruise Itinerary

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lauren Bowman September 12, 2021

1/20
AmaSiena docked in Rüdesheim am Rhein, Germany
AmaSiena docked in Rüdesheim am Rhein, Germany (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

A Moving Hotel

River cruising allows guests to unpack once while enjoying multiple cities and even countries. With a relaxed pace, curated excursions and local guides, guests get to make the most of their time at each destination. Traveling aboard AmaWaterway’s newest ship – the AmaSiena – on the Rhine River, here are just a few of the amazing experiences available to passengers.

1/20

For more information on Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS