Photo Highlights of NCL's New Ship Norwegian Prima
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Claudette Covey October 02, 2022
Norwegian Prima Highlights
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) upped the ante for the brand with the debut of the 3,100-passenger, 142,500 gross-ton Norwegian Prima, the first in a class of six new ships.
A major selling point is the way in which the ship brings the outdoors in by maximizing sea views with walls of windows and an abundance of open deck space. There are stunning public spaces both large and small to explore, along with 18 restaurants and 17 lounges.
