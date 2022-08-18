Norwegian Cruise Line Delays Debut of Norwegian Viva Again
August 18, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line announced that scheduled sailings for summer 2023 aboard the forthcoming Norwegian Viva have been canceled.
According to Cruise Critic, Norwegian officials sent a letter to passengers booked on Norwegian Prima’s sistership that all sailings between July 3 and August 17, 2023, would be canceled due to ongoing supply chain issues.
The cruise line initially scheduled Norwegian Viva to enter service in Europe in June 2023, but officials revealed the first voyages were canceled in June, instead saying it would debut on July 3, 2023.
“Given the global supply chain constraints impacting industries worldwide, including the maritime industry, we must cancel Norwegian Viva's sailings from July 3, 2023 through and including August 17, 2023,” Norwegian said in a statement to Cruise Critic.
For passengers impacted by the changes, Norwegian is offering discounted replacement sailings onboard the Norwegian Getaway or full refunds. Customers are required to make their selection by September 2.
With the changes, the new ship’s debut sailing is scheduled to be a nine-day voyage departing on August 26, 2023, from Civitavecchia, Italy.
“We have repositioned Norwegian Getaway to take over Norwegian Viva’s canceled European voyages during this time,” Norwegian’s spokesperson continued. “Guests can rebook on Norwegian Getaway and receive a 20 percent discount of the voyage fare paid, or they can receive a full refund.”
“Guests choosing either option will additionally receive a 10 percent discount valid for any future sailing bookable from August 23, 2022 through December 31, 2024,” the statement said. “We appreciate the understanding of our guests and travel partners.”
