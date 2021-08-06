Last updated: 12:07 PM ET, Fri August 06 2021

gallery icon Silversea Cruises Launches S.A.L.T. Culinary Program

Silver Moon anchored in the Aegean Sea near the Greek Island of Patmos.
Silver Moon anchored in the Aegean Sea near the Greek Island of Patmos. (photo by Theresa Norton)

Silversea Cruises launched its much-anticipated S.A.L.T. culinary program on the new Silver Moon, which was christened on July 28 in Athens. S.A.L.T. – which stands for Sea and Land Taste – includes lectures, shore excursions and classes, all focused on the food and wine of the regions in which the ship is sailing. Here is the beautiful Silver Moon anchored in the Aegean Sea near the Greek Island of Patmos.

