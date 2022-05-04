The Latest Cruise Trends and Most Popular Destinations
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke May 04, 2022
The Trends Shaping Post-Pandemic Cruising
Cruising has come a long way since it was completely shut down amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 with major cruise lines returning to the rivers and seas and even debuting new ships. Industry giant Carnival Cruise Line even recently celebrated the restart of its entire 23-ship fleet. If last summer marked the return of cruising with enhanced health and safety protocols in place, this upcoming summer is poised to resemble something closer to normal as restrictions and requirements loosen. Nonetheless, the pandemic has impacted consumer behaviors and habits. Recent data and survey results published by travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth.com reveal that more people are insuring cruises today than prior to the COVID-19 crisis. But that's not all. Here are some of the key trends to watch for in 2022.
