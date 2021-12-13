Last updated: 03:03 PM ET, Mon December 13 2021

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti December 12, 2021

Telluride, Colorado in winter. (photo via iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus/marekuliasz)

12 of the Best U.S. Winter Small Towns

Plenty of Americans are sticking with domestic trips this winter, even though international travel has begun to reopen. And, with the arrival of chilly weather, we’re all inspired to retreat to someplace cozy and, over the holidays, spend time with loved ones in a more intimate setting. During the winter, we’ll seek out quaint and homey settings that, as one seasonal song notes, are reminiscent of a classic American winter scene from a picture print by Currier and Ives. We’ve rounded up some small towns across the U.S. that could quite possibly prove ideal for your upcoming cold-weather trips.

