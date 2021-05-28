2021 Travel Restrictions: Latest Reopening Dates for Europe's Top Destinations
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 28, 2021
Entry Into Europe
Europe is beginning to open up to travelers from outside the continent just in time for summer. While it's been nearly 15 months since the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared and borders were initially closed to non-essential travel, travelers will have to wait a bit longer to visit some of Europe's marquee destinations but can at least start the planning process in some cases. Future visitors should also anticipate travel requirements such as proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or recovery as well as negative COVID-19 test results for the foreseeable future. Here's a look at the latest reopening dates and entry requirements for some of Europe's top destinations this summer.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS