Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 12, 2022
Travel Guide To Europe
Europe continues to remain one of the most popular regions of the world for international travel, even through what has been a turbulent two years. Throughout it all, though, Europe continues to shine as a place for every type of traveler, from the rugged adventure-seeker to the culturally minded luxury traveler.
This year, Europe is expected to remain in its place of prominence. The UN World Tourism Organization found that five out of the world's ten most popular countries to visit in 2021 were located in Europe; the region itself has seen less of a decrease in tourism than any other region in the world except for the Americas, compared to 2019's pre-pandemic levels.
Read on to learn more about what will define European tourism in 2022.
