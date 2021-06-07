America's Most Budget-Friendly Summer Travel Destinations
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 07, 2021
Affordable Summer Getaways
Pent-up demand for travel nearly 15 months into the COVID-19 pandemic has set the stage for a surge of long-awaited summer vacations in 2021. However, traveling somewhere new and exciting without the worry of coronavirus testing or vaccination requirements doesn't have to blow up your budget if you know where to go. Here are some of the most wallet-friendly U.S. cities you can visit with ease this summer.
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS