Road Trips Will Be the Most Popular Type of Travel This Summer
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff March 25, 2022
Research continues to show that travel is back on track.
Survey after survey provides positive data for the travel industry--on both domestic and international fronts.
The most recent data on summer travel suggests that it will be a busy one on the road and in the sky. A survey from The Vacationer found that nearly 81 percent of Americans are planning to travel this summer, with 20 percent traveling internationally.
Despite concerns from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many Americans intend to leave the country, noted the research. The 20.44 percent of American adults who will travel abroad this summer represent nearly 53 million people. Additionally, nearly 60 percent of Americans will travel within the country only. This 59.95 percent represents more than 154 million more people.
That is 42 percent more than those who were taking trips in the summer of 2021, meaning the pandemic may officially be in the rearview mirror for most Americans.
Other key takeaways include that nearly 51 percent of those surveyed plan to fly to their destinations. Eighty percent are taking a road trip.
Of those flying, 28 percent said that they were flying just one time. Nearly 23 percent said that they would fly more than once. Close to 50 percent said that they would not fly this summer.
Road trips remain one of the most popular forms of travel in a post-pandemic world. The nearly 80 percent of travelers that said that they were going to take a road trip make up approximately 206 million Americans. Nearly 20 percent of them or 47 million Americans will travel more than 500 miles from home by car. Also, nearly 7 percent or 17 million Americans say they will road trip more than 1,000 miles from home.
