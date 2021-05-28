Last updated: 11:30 AM ET, Fri May 28 2021

gallery icon Dr. Beach Reveals the Top 10 Beaches in the US for 2021

Patrick Clarke May 28, 2021

A view of the sea from Ocracoke Island, North Carolina
The Best Shorelines in America

It's that time of year again. Just in time for the start of summer, Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, a Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University also known as Dr. Beach, has released his list of the top 10 beaches in America for 2021. Considered one of the world's leading beach experts, Leatherman has spent three decades analyzing and ranking the country's top shorelines based on 50 criteria ranging from sand softness and water temperature to access and amenities. Keep in mind that to give other beaches a chance each year, winning beaches aren't eligible to finish first in future rankings. Without further ado, here's how the top beaches shake out for 2021. 

