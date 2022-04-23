Last updated: 04:00 AM ET, Sat April 23 2022

April 23, 2022

Fiesta Key RV Resort and Marina
Fiesta Key RV Resort and Marina

Camping Is More Popular Than Ever

As more and more people are choosing to forgo the traditional vacation of getting on an airplane and staying in a hotel, RV resorts and campgrounds with rental accommodations are more popular than ever. Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air at a campground resort where travelers can avoid crowded spaces has increased in popularity over the last couple of years, and while most of these destinations provide some level of amenities or activities designed to make their guests’ stay memorable, we’re sharing a few top destinations with unique amenities to help ensure an experience of a lifetime!

