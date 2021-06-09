Top Family-Friendly Campgrounds in the US
June 09, 2021
Looking for a family-friendly campground? From pitching a tent on a Wisconsin lake or renting a tiny house in the Pacific Northwest to pulling up an RV on the New England coast or staying at a western-themed ranch in California, there are many unique campgrounds to experience this summer that are fun for the whole family. Here are ten from RVontheGo.com that are worthy of your bucket list:
Fremont Jellystone
Location: Fremont, Wisconsin
Fremont Jellystone Park in Fremont, Wisconsin is nestled on 98 stunning acres along the shores of Partridge Lake. Jellystone’s Yogi Bear, Boo Boo and Cindy Bear are on site to greet guests and ensure plenty of smiles during each visit. Partridge Lake offers nearly 1,000 acres of shallow reedy water (a favorite hiding place for large schools of bluegill, perch, bass, northern pike, catfish and walleye). Campers can bring a boat or rent one on site. With planned events and activities, and amenities like a swimming pool, playground, mini-golf and game room, there’s something to keep every member of the family busy having fun all day long. Accommodations include tent sites, RV sites, cabins and cottages.
Narrows Too
Location: Trenton, Maine (Bar Harbor Region)
At Narrows Too RV Campground, camp goers enjoy spectacular views of the ocean. This central Bar Harbor location overlooking Mt. Desert Island makes Narrows Too a great place to set up camp — whether you want to stay onsite at the RV resort and relax with friends and family — or simply explore all that the amazing region has to offer. Once you have explored everything there is to do at Narrows Too, take a day trip and go hiking in Maine’s 47,000-acre Acadia National Park. Or take a stroll through historic downtown Bar Harbor only minutes away, where visitors can take in activities like whale watching adventures and coastal kayaking tours followed by enjoying some fresh lobster.
O’Connell’s Yogi Bear Park
Location: Amboy, Illinois
O’Connell’s Yogi Bear Park RV Campground in Amboy, Illinois continues to draw families to the beautiful Sauk Valley by providing great fun in a relaxing outdoor environment. Located just 90 miles west of Chicago, this campground is a world away from city life. Grab your bathing suit and bring the entire family to one of the three pools and two waterslides. Ready to dry off? Take a spin on the playground, pick up a game of basketball or volleyball, toss some horseshoes, play games in the arcade or grab a bite at the on-site restaurant. With activities planned all day and amenities for everyone, the fun never stops here at O'Connell's Yogi Bear RV Campground. Choose your camping getaway by reserving a tent site, RV site or a variety of vacation rentals, from a rustic cabin to a deluxe cottage with lake view (check out a 360-degree tour).
Lake George Escape
Location: Lake George, New York
Lake George Escape, a 178-acre RV resort full of lush woods, meadows and direct access to the Schroon River, is surrounded by the six-million-acre Adirondack Park, making this an ideal summer getaway for the whole family. Direct river access allows guests to enjoy tubing, canoeing and kayaking right from the shores of the campground. There’s no shortage of activity here, with tennis and pickleball courts, boat rentals, mini-golf, a swimming pool and bike trails. Fun’s available even if the weather isn’t cooperating with a full arcade game room, ping pong and clubhouse with fun activities for the kids. The resort is open May through mid-October.
Want to soar across the treetops of the amazing Adirondack forest? Book a comfy cabin at Lake George Escape and then find the zip-line adventure for you. There are plenty here including Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course or the Adirondack Adventure Center. Generations of families have made the Lake George area their summer destination since the early 1800s. Charming towns and villages throughout the Lake George region offer a unique blend of the Adirondack Region’s rustic heritage with the Gilded Age’s elegance amid the area’s stunning natural beauty.
Rancho Oso
Location: Santa Barbara, California
Bordered by the Los Padres National Forest and the Santa Ynez River in the mountains of Santa Barbara, Rancho Oso RV & Camping Resort is a year-round western-themed working ranch offering acres of beautiful scenery and endless opportunities for horseback riding, hiking and photography. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, playground, dog park, pickleball court, mini-golf and much more. Guests also have the opportunity to participate in onsite recreation events and entertainment throughout the year. The campground features RV sites and themed accommodations like teepees and covered wagons, or guests can opt for a less rustic experience by booking a western-themed cozy cabin.
Yosemite Lakes
Location: Groveland, California
Located just five miles from the west gate entrance of California's beautiful Yosemite National Park sits Yosemite Lakes RV Resort. The South Fork of the Tuolumne River runs through the 400-acre preserve and is ideal for swimming, fishing and panning for gold. This affordable vacation hotspot is set amidst a backdrop of towering trees, offering a variety of accommodations, from tent sites and RV sites to bunkhouses and cabins. Among the most popular are the unique glamping yurt rentals that feature the perfect blend of all the modern conveniences while still providing the feeling of a camping retreat. The Yosemite Lakes Hillside Yurts comfortably sleep four in a queen-size bed and a double-size futon. The three-piece bathroom suite contains a shower, and the kitchenette is fully furnished with an apartment-sized refrigerator, two-burner gas stovetop, microwave, coffee maker, toaster and dinnerware for four. A dining table that seats four and TV with access to DirecTV/Cable complete the living accommodations. Outside, a porch with a gas grill, nearby picnic table and fire ring add to the appeal of outdoor living as you “glamp” through your Yosemite stay!
Mt Hood Village
Location: Welches, Oregon
Less than an hour east of Portland and in view of majestic Mount Hood is Oregon’s Mt. Hood Village RV Resort. The property features gorgeous natural surroundings and amenities including an indoor swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, a playground, game room, volleyball, hiking trails, an on-site restaurant and a convenience store. When you’re ready to explore, adventure is easy to find. The resort is surrounded by a 27-hole golf course, more than 700 groomed hiking trails, and opportunities for rock climbing, bird watching, mountain biking, miniature golf, fishing and the famous Alpine Slide are found in Mt. Hood National Forest. Pitch a tent, bring your RV or try your hand at glamping. Mt. Hood Village has a variety of glamping accommodations, from cabins and cottages to the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village, which features seven adorable tiny house vacation rentals for a truly unique getaway in the Pacific Northwest.
Natchez Trace RV
Location: Hohenwald, Tennessee
Located just over an hour southwest of Nashville in Hohenwald, TN, Natchez Trace RV Campground offers plenty of family-friendly amenities and activities. Nestled on an 830-acre forest preserve, along the shores of a three-mile-long lake, the campground offers kayak rentals and pontoon tours of the surrounding area. Anglers can fish for bass, shellcracker and crappie. Guests enjoy the historic hiking trails of the scenic Natchez Trace Parkway and take advantage of onsite amenities such as mini-golf, swimming pool, softball, pickleball, tennis court, basketball, volleyball, a playground and game room. Exploring outside Natchez Trace RV Campground can be just as exciting. Natchez Trace RV Campground offers easy access to the active city nightlife of Nashville, along with the museums, live entertainment, theme parks and more.
Drummer Boy
Location: Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Drummer Boy RV Campground is a premier destination for campers in search of unparalleled customer service. Conveniently located, Drummer Boy offers 95 acres of wooded campground, where guests can rent cabins, cottages, lofts or just pull in their RV. The campground is small enough that the friendly staff recognizes guests, yet big enough to provide all the amenities guests are looking for. These include a swimming pool, playground, mini-golf, volleyball, basketball, picnic area, game room and more. Drummer Boy RV Campground is within minutes of downtown Gettysburg, battlefield tours and additional ghost walks and within easy driving to many area attractions in Washington D.C., Lancaster and Hershey, Pennsylvania and Baltimore. Additionally, the battlefields of the Civil War have produced some legendary haunted places, particularly in Gettysburg, PA. According to Roadtrippers, Drummer Boy Camping Resort is considered the most haunted place on their “Ghost Guide To Gettysburg’s Most Haunted Places” list.
Sunshine Key
Location: Big Pine Key, Florida
Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina, on the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge, located on its own 75-acre island near Big Pine Key, is a unique RV resort that makes for the perfect getaway destination. The amenities on-site include a swimming pool, sports courts, boat rentals and marina and of course, plenty of relaxing at the water’s edge. Nearby Keys activities to explore include the Turtle Hospital, Aquarium Encounters, the Dolphin Research Center, the History of Diving Museum and tarpon feeding at Robbie's of Islamorada, and Sunshine Key RV Resort is about an hour from Key West! Bring your own RV or rent an RV already set up at the resort. Sunshine Key is also home to the Sunshine Key Tiny House Village. The five tiny houses sleep two to six guests and are decked out in a palette of bright, tropical colors. The ideal seaside escape, these tiny houses are each individually named (Hemingway, Isla, Kai, Lucy and Pearl), have their own unique personalities and come in under 350 square feet in size. The colorful tiny houses have lofts, decks, an open-air feel and waterfront views to take in those famous Keys sunsets.
