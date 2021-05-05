5 Popular RV Rentals for Your Next Road Trip
Ever wonder what RVs are in hot demand this season? The team at Outdoorsy rounded up some of the most popular camper rentals across the US. Whether you’re on the hunt for an iconic Airstream or want to experience a remodeled rig, there’s plenty of options for the would-be camper. Here are a few of the hottest picks:
This Pinterest-worthy 2013 Coachmen Freelander looks like something you’d find on an HGTV television show for extreme camper makeovers. The Class C rig has farmhouse vibes with white cabinets and subway tiles. The small motorhome is also tricked out with USB ports, Amazon Fire TV and Keurig coffee maker, and it is pet-friendly, too.
Type: Class C
Average nightly cost: $249
Sleeps: 8
Location: Austin, Texas
This camper van is a favorite among Outdoorsy renters. One five-star reviewer said, “Big Frida is super cute and thoughtfully designed. Tawnia (the owner) has it stocked with plenty of items needed and added a couple of camp chairs and a double burner camp stove for us to take along.” The camper is a 2019 Dodge Promaster 2500 with a stove, refrigerator and air conditioner and room for two sleepers.
Type: Class B RV
Average nightly cost: $195
Sleeps: 2
Location: Austin, Texas
The owner of this 2015 handsome Ford Transit camper van tells renters they’ll be “surprised by its agile handling, easy maneuvering, and great MPG.” The remodeled simple van is a millennial favorite with a large fridge, freezer and toilet (just be aware you need to park at a campground for proper hookups).
Type: Camper Van
Average nightly cost: $179
Sleeps: 2
Location: Phoenix, AZ
At first glance, the interior of this 2021 Keystone fifth wheel camper looks like it could pass for a stylish apartment with its clean white-and-black interior (think “Fixer Upper” on wheels). Keystone Cougar is a posh renovated camper and a fan favorite for renters like Daniel C, who stated in an online review that “the trailer was as good as the pictures, had all the amenities for a trouble free camping trip, and the hosts were above and beyond thoughtful.”
Type: Fifth Wheel
Average nightly cost: $175
Sleeps: 6
Location: La Mesa, California
Airstreams, the iconic shiny aluminum campers dating back to the 1930s, are here to stay. And, this 2014 Airstream fondly called “Flying Cloud Bambi” delivers the throwback experience nostalgic campers are looking for. Based in Seattle, this 19-foot-long rig is ready to explore the Pacific Northwest with newer tires and propane lines ready to go. There’s even a dinette, fridge, stove, shower, bed and toilet to make campers feel right at home.
Type: Airstream
Average nightly cost: $224
Sleeps: 4
Location: Seattle, Washington
