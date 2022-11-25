Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Fri November 25 2022

Scott Hartbeck November 25, 2022

The Best Holiday Travel Locations

What makes a great holiday destination? Snow? Scheduled appearances by Santa and his elves? Christmas lights that would make Clark Griswold proud? All of the above with a rendition of The Nutcracker thrown in for good measure? The aforementioned factors most definitely appear often on the following list of the best holiday destinations in the USA, but it's a genuine warm embrace of the season's spirit that is the most important factor in making a place a truly great holiday destination. From small towns in the Heartland that have been taking part in holiday traditions for decades to metropolises full of seasonal theater productions and holiday markets to coastal destinations that put a nautical twist on the season, the best holiday destinations in the USA run the gamut of size and personality. Click on the slideshow to see what is the best holiday destination in your state and have a great season. 

